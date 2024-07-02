The property at 9 Knox Road Hillsborough is on the market with Templeton Robinson Estate Agents priced at offers over £795,000.
This six bedroom home enjoys an idyllic, rural location, yet remains only a few miles from Hillsborough village centre with the A1 also very convenient making Belfast, Lisburn and further south very easily accessible.
The gardens are magnificent – they include a seated pergola area, greenhouse, garden room and triple garage separate from the main house which would suite a range of purposes.
The property also has a separate annex, complete with its own sauna. Ideal for a teenager’s den, home gym, or home office.
FEATURES:
Aesthetically beautiful family home with amazing gardens set over two acres
Large reception hall with impressive feature staircase
Formal living room with feature inglenook fireplace and access to gardens
Dining room with triple aspect windows
Family room with cast iron wood burning stove and double doors to a conservatory
Magnificent luxury kitchen finished with solid granite work surfaces
Master Bedroom Suite featuring walk-in wardrobe *(tbc)
Recently installed contemporary bathroom suite featuring walk in shower
Three additional double bedrooms
Separate annex which could serve a range of purposes, currently used as a gym
Large, integral, double garage
Oil Fired Central Heating
Landscaped surrounding gardens. Extensive Parking, Turning area. Separate triple garage and garden room
Superb patio area for outdoor entertaining