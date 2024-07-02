The property at 9 Knox Road Hillsborough is on the market with Templeton Robinson Estate Agents priced at offers over £795,000.

This six bedroom home enjoys an idyllic, rural location, yet remains only a few miles from Hillsborough village centre with the A1 also very convenient making Belfast, Lisburn and further south very easily accessible.

The gardens are magnificent – they include a seated pergola area, greenhouse, garden room and triple garage separate from the main house which would suite a range of purposes.

The property also has a separate annex, complete with its own sauna. Ideal for a teenager’s den, home gym, or home office.

FEATURES:

Aesthetically beautiful family home with amazing gardens set over two acres

Large reception hall with impressive feature staircase

Formal living room with feature inglenook fireplace and access to gardens

Dining room with triple aspect windows

Family room with cast iron wood burning stove and double doors to a conservatory

Magnificent luxury kitchen finished with solid granite work surfaces

Master Bedroom Suite featuring walk-in wardrobe *(tbc)

Recently installed contemporary bathroom suite featuring walk in shower

Three additional double bedrooms

Separate annex which could serve a range of purposes, currently used as a gym

Large, integral, double garage

Oil Fired Central Heating

Landscaped surrounding gardens. Extensive Parking, Turning area. Separate triple garage and garden room

Superb patio area for outdoor entertaining

1 . Take a look inside this stunning family home This Hillsborough property is on the market nowPhoto: Templeton Robinson

2 . Take a look inside this stunning family home This Hillsborough property is on the market nowPhoto: Templeton Robinson

3 . Take a look inside this stunning family home This Hillsborough property is on the market nowPhoto: Templeton Robinson

4 . Take a look inside this stunning family home This Hillsborough property is on the market nowPhoto: Templeton Robinson