A stunning family home set in the heart of the Dromore countryside

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 15:26 BST
This superb substantial detached family home of circa 5,000 Sq Ft occupies an excellent tranquil rural situation and site extending to approximately 2 acres overall with stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

The property at 34 Ballysallagh Road, Dromore, offers extensive adaptable accommodation over two floors that is finished to a high standard throughout which is further enhanced by an array of fine features.

It is on the market with Templeton Robinson Estate Agents priced at offers around £575,000.

With the added bonus of the generous surrounding gardens and extensive driveway, this bespoke home is ideally suited to cater for every aspect of modern day family life.This superb property has so much and more to offer and thus it will have wide ranging appeal with early viewing essential to appreciate it in its entirety or simply to take in the fabulous views.

FEATURES:

Superb Detached Family Home of c.5,000 Sq Ft.

Set in approximately 2 Acres Of Gardens

Four well-proportioned Bedrooms (two ensuite)

Luxury Family Bathroom

Contemporary and high Specification Kitchen Diner

Automated Gated Entrance with sweeping tarmac Driveway

Cinema Room, Snooker Room & Gym

Under Floor Heating

Children's Adventure Playground & Wendy House to rear

Triple Garage with Gym off

Stunning Countryside Views

Great Transport Links To Both Belfast & Dublin

This beautiful Dromore property is on the market now

1. Take a look inside this gorgeous detached family home

This beautiful Dromore property is on the market now Photo: Templeton Robinson

This beautiful Dromore property is on the market now

2. Take a look inside this gorgeous detached family home

This beautiful Dromore property is on the market now Photo: Templeton Robinson

This beautiful Dromore property is on the market now

3. Take a look inside this gorgeous detached family home

This beautiful Dromore property is on the market now Photo: Templeton Robinson

This beautiful Dromore property is on the market now

4. Take a look inside this gorgeous detached family home

This beautiful Dromore property is on the market now Photo: Templeton Robinson

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Dromore
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice