The property at 34 Ballysallagh Road, Dromore, offers extensive adaptable accommodation over two floors that is finished to a high standard throughout which is further enhanced by an array of fine features.
It is on the market with Templeton Robinson Estate Agents priced at offers around £575,000.
With the added bonus of the generous surrounding gardens and extensive driveway, this bespoke home is ideally suited to cater for every aspect of modern day family life.This superb property has so much and more to offer and thus it will have wide ranging appeal with early viewing essential to appreciate it in its entirety or simply to take in the fabulous views.
FEATURES:
Superb Detached Family Home of c.5,000 Sq Ft.
Set in approximately 2 Acres Of Gardens
Four well-proportioned Bedrooms (two ensuite)
Luxury Family Bathroom
Contemporary and high Specification Kitchen Diner
Automated Gated Entrance with sweeping tarmac Driveway
Cinema Room, Snooker Room & Gym
Under Floor Heating
Children's Adventure Playground & Wendy House to rear
Triple Garage with Gym off
Stunning Countryside Views
Great Transport Links To Both Belfast & Dublin