The property at 34 Ballysallagh Road, Dromore , offers extensive adaptable accommodation over two floors that is finished to a high standard throughout which is further enhanced by an array of fine features.

With the added bonus of the generous surrounding gardens and extensive driveway, this bespoke home is ideally suited to cater for every aspect of modern day family life.This superb property has so much and more to offer and thus it will have wide ranging appeal with early viewing essential to appreciate it in its entirety or simply to take in the fabulous views.