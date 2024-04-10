A stunning family home with stables, equestrian facilities, and even a groom’s apartment

Completed some seven years ago, ‘Old Oaks’ at 14b Moira Road, Upper Ballinderry, Lisburn is a magnificent detached family residence, complete with equestrian facilities and lands.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 10th Apr 2024, 15:56 BST

This smallholding of 15 acres, or thereabouts, includes a state of the art American-style barn with 19 stables, rearing pens, sand school and large yard. It is on the market with Locale Home Sales & Lettings priced at offers around £1,100,000.

This magnificent property has been built to an exceptional standard, extending to approximately 5,400 sq ft, and is sure to impress the most discerning of purchasers.

The accommodation comprises a spacious reception hall, sitting room, formal dining room, sun room, cloak room with wc and hand basin, kitchen with casual dining area, living room/study, bedroom five, ensuite wet room, rear hallway, utility room and downstairs shower room.

On the first floor there is a gallery landing, four double bedrooms, two with walk-in dressing rooms and ensuite shower rooms and a family bathroom.

Externally, and for those with equestrian interests, the property benefits from a superb American-style stable block with 19 stables, rearing pens, large yard and sand school.

The property has the additional benefits of a self-contained Groom’s apartment above the double garage and car port.

All this set in a scenic landscape with terrific views over the countryside.

This gorgeous property is on the market now priced at offers around £1,100,000

1. Take a look inside this stunning country home

This gorgeous property is on the market now priced at offers around £1,100,000 Photo: Locale Home Sales & Lettings

This gorgeous property is on the market now priced at offers around £1,100,000

2. Take a look inside this stunning country home

This gorgeous property is on the market now priced at offers around £1,100,000 Photo: Locale Home Sales & Lettings

This gorgeous property is on the market now priced at offers around £1,100,000

3. Take a look inside this stunning country home

This gorgeous property is on the market now priced at offers around £1,100,000 Photo: Locale Home Sales & Lettings

This gorgeous property is on the market now priced at offers around £1,100,000

4. Take a look inside this stunning country home

This gorgeous property is on the market now priced at offers around £1,100,000 Photo: Locale Home Sales & Lettings

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LisburnAmerican