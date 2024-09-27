Having been extensively refurbished and providing fixtures and fittings to the highest standard throughout by the current owners, 9A provides a blank canvas with nothing needing done apart from simply moving in. It is on the market with Templeton Robinson priced at offers around £650,000. This superb address offers ease of access for the city commuter and is ideally positioned between Belfast, Lisburn and Crumlin with a range of local amenities including many popular restaurants, shops and leading local schools.

The ground floor of the property comprises of a composite front door leading to a spacious reception hall, two front reception rooms, one with wood burning stove, open plan kitchen diner with bespoke fully fitted kitchen and access to a separate utility / boot room, two ground floor bedrooms, main bedroom with en-suite shower room, a further family bathroom with modern white suite and a sun room with wood burning stove and access to a private balcony area.

The first floor the property provides three further well-appointed bedrooms with additional built in eaves storage, one with en-suite bathroom and a further family bathroom with modern white suite. One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a work from home office space.

The property further benefits from double glazing throughout, oil fired central heating, sweeping tarmac driveway and ample private off-street parking for several cars, boats and mobile homes to the front and rear and a detached garage providing excellent additional storage facilities.

Externally the property provides an excellent elevated private site with panoramic views of Lough Neagh and the Sperrin Mountains. The surrounding gardens have been well maintained and landscaped by the current owners and provide additional external patio and balcony areas ideal for outdoor entertaining.

Take a look inside this stunning family home This property is on the market now at offers around £650,000

