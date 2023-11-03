This outstanding family residence set in approximately 3 acres of mature, well cared for gardens, is on the market with Templeton Robinson priced at offers around£925,000.

Eden House, at 1 Edenturcher Road Glenavy, is an impressive home comprised of, on the ground floor, an grand hallway, drawing room, dining room, magnificent study / library room, family room, extensive kitchen area, pantry, separate utility room, gymnasium and several ground floor wc facilities.

Upstairs are five main bedrooms all with ensuite shower rooms.

The outstanding master bedroom suite incorporates a large ensuite bathroom and adjoining dressing room with built-in wardrobes.

Additionally upstairs is a study room, steam/sauna room and upper floor garden room with balcony and steps to patio area below.

The property benefits from an excellent three car garage area, extensive gardens in lawns, ornamental garden and patio areas, large lawn area to rear with wildflower areas and pond with water feature.

