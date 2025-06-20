On the market with Templeton Robinson priced at offers around £195,000, 3 Victoria Crescent is a stunning double bay fronted property that has been fully renovated.

Having undergone a recent renovation programme, the property comprises of a spacious entrance hall, two separate front reception rooms, open plan kitchen diner with larder cupboard and breakfast island, five well appointed bedrooms over first and second floor and a further family bathroom with white suite.

The property further benefits from part double glazing, gas fired central heating, a covered rear courtyard ideal for outdoor entertaining and further enclosed communal garden areas.

Rarely do properties of this calibre present themselves to the open market offering extensive period character and charm.

FEATURES

Five Well Appointed Bedrooms Over First and Second Floor

Spacious Hallway

Two Separate Front Reception Rooms

Kitchen Diner with Breakfast Island and Larder Storage

Family Bathroom with Modern White Suite

Covered Private Rear Courtyard with Further Communal Gardens

Gas Fired Central Heating and Part Double Glazing

1 . Take a look inside this fully renovated listed property This unique property is on the market now Photo: Templeton Robinson

2 . Take a look inside this fully renovated listed property This unique property is on the market now Photo: Templeton Robinson

3 . Take a look inside this fully renovated listed property This unique property is on the market now Photo: Templeton Robinson

4 . Take a look inside this fully renovated listed property This unique property is on the market now Photo: Templeton Robinson