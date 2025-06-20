On the market with Templeton Robinson priced at offers around £195,000, 3 Victoria Crescent is a stunning double bay fronted property that has been fully renovated.
Having undergone a recent renovation programme, the property comprises of a spacious entrance hall, two separate front reception rooms, open plan kitchen diner with larder cupboard and breakfast island, five well appointed bedrooms over first and second floor and a further family bathroom with white suite.
The property further benefits from part double glazing, gas fired central heating, a covered rear courtyard ideal for outdoor entertaining and further enclosed communal garden areas.
Rarely do properties of this calibre present themselves to the open market offering extensive period character and charm.
FEATURES
Five Well Appointed Bedrooms Over First and Second Floor
Spacious Hallway
Two Separate Front Reception Rooms
Kitchen Diner with Breakfast Island and Larder Storage
Family Bathroom with Modern White Suite
Covered Private Rear Courtyard with Further Communal Gardens
Gas Fired Central Heating and Part Double Glazing