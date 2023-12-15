A stunning Georgian style home close to the historic Royal Hillsborough
Built in 2008, this charming property is on the market with Robert Wilson Estate Agents priced at £949,500.
Spacious accommodation provides two Reception Rooms, Quality Solid Oak Open Plan Kitchen with AGA and Dining Area, Study, Utility Room, downstairs WC, a gallery style Landing, luxury Family Bathroom with a freestanding bathtub, and four generously sized Double Bedrooms with two having access to their own Ensuite.
With a delightful south-facing aspect, the extensive rear garden is a sun-soaked haven, perfect for relaxation or gardening. From the front of the house enjoy stunning panoramic views stretching to Black Mountain and beyond.
FEATURES:
Impressive Georgian style detached 4 bedroom home (circa 3,500 sq ft) with detached store, office and upstairs games room (circa 1110 sq ft) and double garage (circa 635 sq)
Adjacent agri shed to come down post sale
Electric entrance gates with Intercom system / Tarmac driveway with ample car parking
uPVC Double Glazed Sash Windows
Oak Feature Staircase, Oak internal Doors, Skirting and Architrave
Built In Central Vacuum Cyclovac System
Oil Fired Central Heating with Underfloor Heating to Ground Floor
9ft Ceilings to Ground Floor / Solid Concrete Flooring to First Floor
Alarm System
Wired for Lyric Sound System
Chrome electrical finishing throughout
Chain free