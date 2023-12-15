A stunning Georgian style home close to the historic Royal Hillsborough

This remarkable four-bedroom Georgian style detached home at 65 Carnbane Road in Hillsborough features a double garage and a store with an upstairs games room.

Built in 2008, this charming property is on the market with Robert Wilson Estate Agents priced at £949,500.

Spacious accommodation provides two Reception Rooms, Quality Solid Oak Open Plan Kitchen with AGA and Dining Area, Study, Utility Room, downstairs WC, a gallery style Landing, luxury Family Bathroom with a freestanding bathtub, and four generously sized Double Bedrooms with two having access to their own Ensuite.

With a delightful south-facing aspect, the extensive rear garden is a sun-soaked haven, perfect for relaxation or gardening. From the front of the house enjoy stunning panoramic views stretching to Black Mountain and beyond.

FEATURES:

Impressive Georgian style detached 4 bedroom home (circa 3,500 sq ft) with detached store, office and upstairs games room (circa 1110 sq ft) and double garage (circa 635 sq)

Adjacent agri shed to come down post sale

Electric entrance gates with Intercom system / Tarmac driveway with ample car parking

uPVC Double Glazed Sash Windows

Oak Feature Staircase, Oak internal Doors, Skirting and Architrave

Built In Central Vacuum Cyclovac System

Oil Fired Central Heating with Underfloor Heating to Ground Floor

9ft Ceilings to Ground Floor / Solid Concrete Flooring to First Floor

Alarm System

Wired for Lyric Sound System

Chrome electrical finishing throughout

Chain free

1 . Take a look inside this gorgeous Georgian style home This beautiful Hillsborough home is on the market now Photo: Robert Wilson Estate Agents

2 . Take a look inside this gorgeous Georgian style home This beautiful Hillsborough home is on the market now Photo: Robert Wilson Estate Agents

3 . Take a look inside this gorgeous Georgian style home This beautiful Hillsborough home is on the market now Photo: Robert Wilson Estate Agents

4 . Take a look inside this gorgeous Georgian style home This beautiful Hillsborough home is on the market now Photo: Robert Wilson Estate Agents