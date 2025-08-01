A stunning, modern family home in the heart of the Glenavy countryside

This beautifully designed home has been finished to an exacting standard, offering spacious, contemporary accommodation in a serene semi-rural setting.

Ideal for families, professionals, or those simply seeking a quieter pace of life without sacrificing convenience, this property strikes the perfect balance between countryside living and easy access to Belfast, Lisburn, Moira, and surrounding areas.

Set on a generous private plot with a landscaped patio garden and ample off-street parking, the property enjoys a bright and open internal layout, high-quality fixtures and fittings, and a turnkey finish throughout.

Buyers will appreciate the attention to detail, practical layout, and energy-efficient design, making this home ready to move straight into with minimal effort.

The property provides versatile accommodation over ground and first floor comprising of three bedrooms to the ground floor, one with a luxurious en-suite shower room and a further family bathroom with modern white suite.

The first floor provides a principal suite with walk in wardrobe and luxury high end bathroom with white suite, a further family bathroom with white suite, utility room and an amazing open plan kitchen living dining space with high vaulted ceiling and sliding doors.

The property further benefits from a fully floored roofspace accessed via a fixed staircase, oil fired zonal control central heating, high performance UPVC triple glazing and a detached garage with electric roller shutter with a converted first floor which is ideal for a home gym, office space or annex.

