The property, at 22 North Circular Road, Lisburn is on the market with Taylor Patterson Estate Agents priced at offers over £595,000.

It is most tastefully presented and has been extended and sympathetically updated in recent years whilst care has been taken to preserve it`s character, with a host of original features retained throughout the excellent accommodation which includes four Reception Rooms plus home office and four bedrooms.

Outside, the spacious gardens with variety of mature trees and shrubs are a delight, from the `secret` front garden with its lawn, wildlife pond and grass pathways through wild flowers to the side garden in lawn with patio and the elevated rear garden with lawn, mature trees including a variety of fruit trees, shrubs and flower beds, and paved patio areas.

Superbly located between the Magheralave Road and Antrim Road, many amenities are within a few minutes walk including the train station, Wallace Park, leading schools and the city centre itself.

