Downshire Estate Agents are delighted to present to the market, Dunhill Cottage, Royal Hillsborough, a rare opportunity to acquire a truly unique property in undoubtedly one of the most historic and sought-after villages in Northern Ireland.

Standing proud in the heart of Carnreagh, in the townland of Blundell Hill, this imposing, expansive property, priced at offers over £575,000, overlooks the beautiful rolling hills of the Lagan Valley, as far as Colin Glen and the Black Mountain, and once formed part of Hill Farm Estate, rich in history and owned by the same family dating back to c.1920 and now in the expert hands of the third generation.

This substantial family home extends to c.3600sq.ft and currently hosts one of the provinces most successful and highest rated B&Bs, with an incredible 9.4 on booking.com and 5 stars on trip advisor. Generating a yield of c.10% plus per annum, this superb property presents a fabulous investment opportunity to those considering a change of pace and lifestyle.

The elegant and stylish interior, with six graciously appointed bedrooms remains a family home at heart but lends itself beautifully to offer ample en-suite accommodation, including a highly sought-after family room, with the potential to be utilised as a self-contained, accessible annex, suitable for a family member with additional needs, a granny flat or teenager’s den.

This multifaceted residence offers Eco-conscious living, with sustainable heat sources, thermal insulation, and water saving features, to help reduce its environmental footprint, including, thermally efficient bricks, argon gas filled double glazing, a Biomass wood pellet boiler, a newly installed solar panel system, a ‘run-off’ rainwater harvesting system and cleverly designed water saving showers.

This architecturally designed home, built in 2006, was created to seamlessly merge practical home comforts with superior finish, luxury, and space, whilst maximising natural light and materials and enjoys all the benefits of modern living, including, a bespoke luxury custom built ‘Orlee’ kitchen, with a fine oak and on-trend, complimentary two-tone colour palette finish, matching feature, ‘king-size’ island, and opulent granite worktops. Additional features include, four zone heating controls, a beam vacuum system, and generator port.

Ideally positioned, within walking distance of the excellent amenities on offer in the beautiful village of Royal Hillsborough, including, speciality shops, award winning bars and restaurants, superb health and leisure facilities and walks through the Forest Park and Hillsborough Castle gardens. The prestigious Downshire Primary school is only a short stroll away and for the commuter, Hillsborough is located on the main Dublin to Belfast route via the A1, and M1.

Accommodation includes, two plus reception rooms, generous kitchen/dining/family room, utility /boot room, five en-suite bedrooms, office and annex with en-suite, and own door access. Externally the private and beautifully manicured gardens are laid in lawns with extensive decking and patio area, and tarmac off-street parking for up to ten cars. One of the most enchanting and unique features of this delightful property is the unrivalled setting, accessed via a private lane and ‘off the beaten track’, with a countryside aspect yet only minutes from the village.

