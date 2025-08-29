Constructed in 2010 this stunning home at 78 Diamond Road in Dromore is set within a generous plot and is approached via a sweeping driveway.

It is on the market with Templeton Robinson Estate Agents priced at offers over £675,000.

The individually designed detached bungalow, built in 2010, offers a superb blend of rural charm and modern luxury.

Positioned to take full advantage of far-reaching countryside views, the property provides spacious and versatile accommodation throughout and is finished to a high standard.

Internally, the bungalow features four well-proportioned bedrooms, including a principal suite, and three elegant reception rooms ideal for both family living and entertaining.

The home boasts quality finishes throughout, with attention to detail evident in every room.

Outside, the property continues to impress with a double garage and an adjacent multi-purpose outbuilding – currently used as a workshop, office, and gym – offering excellent potential for a variety of uses.

Additionally, there is an adjoining stable, perfect for equestrian or hobby use.

Eco-conscious buyers will appreciate the solar panels, adding efficiency and sustainability.

This exceptional home combines space, style, and setting – ideal for those seeking a tranquil lifestyle without compromise.

1 . Take a look inside this stunning, modern family home in the heart of the Dromore countryside This gorgeous property is on the market priced at offers over £675,000 Photo: Templeton Robinson

2 . Take a look inside this stunning, modern family home in the heart of the Dromore countryside This gorgeous property is on the market priced at offers over £675,000 Photo: Templeton Robinson

3 . Take a look inside this stunning, modern family home in the heart of the Dromore countryside This gorgeous property is on the market priced at offers over £675,000 Photo: Templeton Robinson

4 . Take a look inside this stunning, modern family home in the heart of the Dromore countryside This gorgeous property is on the market priced at offers over £675,000 Photo: Templeton Robinson