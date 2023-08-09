A stunning seven bedroom home in Gilford on the market for £1.2million

This stunning seven-bedroom detached home at 57 Clare Road in Gilford is set on four acres of land with spectacular views of the surrounding countryside.

On the market with The Agent for £1.2 million, this property has everything a modern family could ask for in a home.

The home sits on a four acre site, but also includes 10.44 acres of agricultural land.

FEATURES:

ENTRANCE HALL:

Wood panel front door with wood panel and glazed side panelling

Marble floor

MAIN HALL:

Grand oak staircase

Marble floor

Cloakroom

DRAWING ROOM: 16’7” x 22’11”

Marble fireplace with gas fire option

FAMILY ROOM: 13’ x 16’7”

Wood burning stove

SUN LOUNGE: 14’8” x 14’11”

Double doors leading to patio area

DINING ROOM: 15’11” x 16’6”

KITCHEN DINING: 29’8” x 15’8”

Luxury in frame kitchen with a range of high and low level units

AGA

Centre island with sink and storage

Marble floor

Granite worktops

Two integrated dishwashers

Double sink unit

French dresser

Walk in pantry

Built in oven and microwave

REAR HALL:

Marble floor

UTILTY ROOM:

A range of high and low level units

Ironing rail

Electric Laundry shoot doubling up as a dumb waiter

STUDY: 11’7” x 29’6”

Built in luxury oak units and desks

Separate entrance ideal for visiting clients

SHOWER ROOM:

Vanity unit

Walk in shower

Low flush WC

FIRST FLOOR:

MASTER SUITE: 17’10” x 16’11”

Wooden floor

DRESSING ROOM:

luxury oak fitted dressing room with spotlights and power points

EN-SUITE:

Walk in double tray shower with jets

Jacuzzi bath

His and her vanity unit with Corian sink

BEDROOM TWO: 10’8” x 16’11”

EN-SUITE:

Walk in shower with jets

Low flush WC

Vanity unit

BEDROOM THREE: 16’11” x 9’1”

EAST WING:

Laundry shoot / dumb waiter

Walk in hot press

Access to roof space

BEDROOM FOUR: 13’5” x 11’7”

Walk in dressing room

EN-SUITE:

Vanity unit with Corian sink

Low flush WC

Walk in shower

BEDROOM FIVE: 11’8 x 13’5”

EN-SUITE:

Vanity unit with Corian sink

Low flush WC

Walk in shower

BEDROOM SIX: 11’7” x 13’1”

Built in wardrobe

EN-SUITE:

Vanity unit with Corian sink

Low flush WC

Walk in shower

BEDROOM SEVEN: 13’1” x 11’7”

Built in wardrobe

EN-SUITE:

Vanity unit with Corian sink

Low flush WC

Walk in shower

REAR HALL:

Under stairs storage

WC

Stairs leading to loft ideal for games room or movie room/entertainment space: 40’8” x 16’8”

OUTSIDE:

A mature elevated site extending to approximately 4 acres with spectacular views of the surrounding countryside.

Gardens laid mainly in lawn with mature trees and shrubs

Patio areas

Sweeping tarmac driveway

Detached triple car garage - 2800sqft approximately: 32’6” x 23’9”

Three up and over electric doors

