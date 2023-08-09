A stunning seven bedroom home in Gilford on the market for £1.2million
On the market with The Agent for £1.2 million, this property has everything a modern family could ask for in a home.
The home sits on a four acre site, but also includes 10.44 acres of agricultural land.
FEATURES:
ENTRANCE HALL:
Wood panel front door with wood panel and glazed side panelling
Marble floor
MAIN HALL:
Grand oak staircase
Marble floor
Cloakroom
DRAWING ROOM: 16’7” x 22’11”
Marble fireplace with gas fire option
FAMILY ROOM: 13’ x 16’7”
Wood burning stove
SUN LOUNGE: 14’8” x 14’11”
Double doors leading to patio area
DINING ROOM: 15’11” x 16’6”
KITCHEN DINING: 29’8” x 15’8”
Luxury in frame kitchen with a range of high and low level units
AGA
Centre island with sink and storage
Marble floor
Granite worktops
Two integrated dishwashers
Double sink unit
French dresser
Walk in pantry
Built in oven and microwave
REAR HALL:
Marble floor
UTILTY ROOM:
A range of high and low level units
Ironing rail
Electric Laundry shoot doubling up as a dumb waiter
STUDY: 11’7” x 29’6”
Built in luxury oak units and desks
Separate entrance ideal for visiting clients
SHOWER ROOM:
Vanity unit
Walk in shower
Low flush WC
FIRST FLOOR:
MASTER SUITE: 17’10” x 16’11”
Wooden floor
DRESSING ROOM:
luxury oak fitted dressing room with spotlights and power points
EN-SUITE:
Walk in double tray shower with jets
Jacuzzi bath
His and her vanity unit with Corian sink
BEDROOM TWO: 10’8” x 16’11”
EN-SUITE:
Walk in shower with jets
Low flush WC
Vanity unit
BEDROOM THREE: 16’11” x 9’1”
EAST WING:
Laundry shoot / dumb waiter
Walk in hot press
Access to roof space
BEDROOM FOUR: 13’5” x 11’7”
Walk in dressing room
EN-SUITE:
Vanity unit with Corian sink
Low flush WC
Walk in shower
BEDROOM FIVE: 11’8 x 13’5”
EN-SUITE:
Vanity unit with Corian sink
Low flush WC
Walk in shower
BEDROOM SIX: 11’7” x 13’1”
Built in wardrobe
EN-SUITE:
Vanity unit with Corian sink
Low flush WC
Walk in shower
BEDROOM SEVEN: 13’1” x 11’7”
Built in wardrobe
EN-SUITE:
Vanity unit with Corian sink
Low flush WC
Walk in shower
REAR HALL:
Under stairs storage
WC
Stairs leading to loft ideal for games room or movie room/entertainment space: 40’8” x 16’8”
OUTSIDE:
A mature elevated site extending to approximately 4 acres with spectacular views of the surrounding countryside.
Gardens laid mainly in lawn with mature trees and shrubs
Patio areas
Sweeping tarmac driveway
Detached triple car garage - 2800sqft approximately: 32’6” x 23’9”
Three up and over electric doors