The three bedroom semi-detached house is on the market now with Henry Graham Estate Agents priced at offers around £219,950.

Entrance Hall With Glazed Entrance Door And Tiled Floor Lounge With Decorative Wooden And Tiled Fireplace Plus Solid Wood Floor Open Plan Family Room With Multi Fuel Burning Stove On Tiled Hearth Extended Luxury Kitchen/Dining Area With Integrated Appliances Three Bedrooms (One With Luxury Shower Room En Suite) Study Area Luxury Bathroom With White Suite Including Shower Enclosure And Freestanding Bath Tub Artificial Grass And Tarmac Area To Front Plus Tarmac Driveway With Double Gates Enclosed And Private Rear Garden Laid In Artificial Grass With Patio Area Timber Decking Area To Rear With Hut Tub