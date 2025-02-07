A stunningly well presented home in the heart of Lisburn city centre

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 7th Feb 2025, 16:21 BST
Set in the heart of Lisburn city centre at 7 Wallace Avenue, this property has been beautifully restored inside to the highest of standards.

The three bedroom semi-detached house is on the market now with Henry Graham Estate Agents priced at offers around £219,950.

FEATURES

Entrance Hall With Glazed Entrance Door And Tiled Floor Lounge With Decorative Wooden And Tiled Fireplace Plus Solid Wood Floor Open Plan Family Room With Multi Fuel Burning Stove On Tiled Hearth Extended Luxury Kitchen/Dining Area With Integrated Appliances Three Bedrooms (One With Luxury Shower Room En Suite) Study Area Luxury Bathroom With White Suite Including Shower Enclosure And Freestanding Bath Tub Artificial Grass And Tarmac Area To Front Plus Tarmac Driveway With Double Gates Enclosed And Private Rear Garden Laid In Artificial Grass With Patio Area Timber Decking Area To Rear With Hut Tub

This Lisburn home is on the market now

1. Take a look inside this gorgeous city centre property

This Lisburn home is on the market now Photo: Henry Graham Estate Agents

2. Take a look inside this gorgeous city centre property

This Lisburn home is on the market now Photo: Henry Graham Estate Agents

3. Take a look inside this gorgeous city centre property

This Lisburn home is on the market now Photo: Henry Graham Estate Agents

4. Take a look inside this gorgeous city centre property

This Lisburn home is on the market now Photo: Henry Graham Estate Agents

