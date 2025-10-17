Located at 117 Hillsborough Road, Lisburn, the property is on the market with Templeton Robinson Estate Agents priced at offers around £450,000.

Boasting charming original features, generous proportions, and a self-contained one-bedroom annex, this distinguished home offers exceptional flexibility for modern family living, multi-generational households, or those seeking additional rental or guest accommodation.

Set on a spacious and mature plot, the property combines timeless character with practical, well-appointed living across four floors. The main residence extends to over 2,000 sq. ft. and comprises a welcoming entrance hall with original detailing, an open plan living dining room and a large kitchen/dining area ideal for family gatherings or entertaining.

High ceilings and large dual aspect windows flood the interiors with natural light, enhancing the sense of space and grandeur throughout.

Across the two upper floors, six well-proportioned bedrooms provide ample accommodation for larger families which is further complimented by a family bathroom with white suite and separate WC. The property further benefits from gas fired central heating and double glazing.

To the lower ground floor, the annex, with own door access, includes a bright open-plan kitchen/dining area, separate lounge, a comfortable double bedroom and a modern shower room - perfect for use as a guest suite, independent living for relatives, or potential rental income (subject to necessary consents).

Externally, the home enjoys beautifully maintained gardens to the rear, offering a private and tranquil outdoor setting. A spacious driveway provides off-street parking for multiple vehicles.

