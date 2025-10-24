A timeless country retreat with modern elegance and equestrian facilities

The Old Rectory at 116 Ballygowan Road, Royal Hillsborough is on the market with Downshire Estate Agents priced at offers over £875,000.

The property showcases a time-honoured feel, retaining a rare and seamless eclectic blend of historical and timeless period charm with contemporary luxury and the practical requirements of modern living.

Located just five minutes’ drive from Royal Hillsborough village and within easy reach of Lisburn, Moira, Belfast and Dublin via main arterial routes, the property enjoys a tranquil countryside setting without compromising on convenience.

From the moment you enter this delightful home through the feature porch with stained glass and leaded detailing, the craftmanship and attention to detail are evident throughout.

This substantial property benefits from, three gracious reception rooms, the bright kitchen/dining room features a modern extension with full height triple glazed sliding doors allowing this stunning room to radiate with natural light, and boasts a recently fitted, top of the range Neptune kitchen, with matching island and oil-fired Aga.

There are six double bedrooms over two floors, a principal bedroom with luxury en-suite shower room, a family bathroom with feature free-standing bath and walk-in shower, and the rear hallway offers a downstairs W.C., utility, cloaks/boot room, access to integral garage and rear staircase to first floor laundry room.

The property is accessed via a sweeping, tree lined driveway leading to a large, gated courtyard with superb parking facilities for multiple vehicles, and an L-shaped stable block, offering five stables, a hayshed and tack room, ideal for those with equestrian interests.

The impressive outdoor space boasts beautifully maintained, private, and mature grounds, with extensive lawns, and selection of specimen trees, and colourful perennials, providing plenty of choice for al-fresco dining, entertaining or simply a tranquil space to unwind relax and take in the surrounding rolling countryside views.

