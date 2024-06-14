A most highly desirable layout for modern lifestyles providing an impressive blend of character and charm to the front, with contemporary open plan living to the rear.Located at 1 Bellevue Drive in Lisburn, this property is on the market with Reeds Rains priced at offers around £445,000.

Spacious and well laid out accommodation comprises reception hall, two reception rooms, to the front, WC and cloaks, separate utility room, followed by an extended luxury fitted kitchen with large island unit open plan to dining area and separate lounge area, tastefully finished throughout with large glazed windows and doors overlooking rear entertaining patio and secluded gardens in neat lawns.There are three double bedrooms plus a deluxe white family bathroom suite.Gas fired heating (under floor to rear) and double glazing throughout.

Car parking to front with two double gates for drive around, impressive landscaped rear gardens in neat lawns, variety of plant and shrubs, extensive patio area.

Detached garage.

