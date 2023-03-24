Register
A unique country home in a beautiful rural setting

This very striking and truly elegant country residence enjoys a wonderful rural position just off the exclusive and very desirable Old Kilmore Road in Moira.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:45 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 13:04 GMT

The property at 107 Old Kilmore Road is on the market with Stewart Estate Agents with an asking price of offers over £549,950.

It has a stunning interior with some charming architectural features including an Inglenook fireplace, arch and circular windows and a bright and airy kitchen with sun room leading onto a landscaped garden with pond.

This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a unique country home in a beautiful rural setting.

FEATURES

Striking detached country home with a unique character and architectural design

Bright and elegant entrance hallway with attractive front door with gothic arch and glazed panels, feature stained glass inner window through to the drawing room

Beautiful drawing room with inglenook fireplace and feature windows with doors leading out to the gardens

Downstairs shower room with modern suite including shower cubicle, WC and wash hand basin

Study, studio or bedroom 4 with French doors to the garden, vaulted and beamed ceiling and arch window

Family room with attractive wooden fireplace, open plan to the adjoining PVC double glazed conservatory

Stunning open plan kitchen and open plan vaulted live-in style sun room and dining area

Beautifully fitted kitchen with a good range of high and low level units and feature island with granite work surfaces. Inset AGA cooker with feature surround

Separate utility room with fitted units

Rear hallway or Boot room

Three 1st floor bedrooms including a spacious master bedroom with an adjoining study

First floor shower room with an attractive suite including a shower WC and wash hand basin

Detached garden block with 2 storage compartments with wooden double doors as well as an integrated tool store and boiler room

PVC double glazed windows

Oil fired central heating

Sweeping gravel driveway and parking areas

