a unique opportunity to acquire a prestige small holding in a highly sought after location

‘Old Oaks’ at 14b Moira Road, Lisburn, is on the market now with Joyce Clarke Estate Agents.

This individually designed residence has so much to offer, and has been built to an exacting standard just a few years ago.

Extending to approximately 5400 square feet this impressive property is well planned out and offers five double bedrooms, three reception rooms to include sunroom, beautiful open plan kitchen dining living, in addition to a double garage with self contained apartment above.

Such is the layout of this home it offers great flexibility for independent living within the home with bedroom, wet room and office / living area nestled to one side with private access door.

The mature gardens wrap right around the home giving wonderful views of the countryside from all areas of the home.

Equally there was meticulous detail when planning the equestrian yard which is located in a self contained part of the holding.

The American barn style facility is top end with 19 stables complimented by a range of tack room, stores and a useful mezzanine.

A roller door at each end is highly convenient. Immediately adjacent to this is a generous yard for storage and parking with ease of accessibility for HGV's. A large sand school borders the yard and is fully fenced.

The agricultural lands are all in grass and are situated beside the yard and dwelling house.

