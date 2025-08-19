Set against a backdrop of lush green countryside, the 18th century B1 listed residence retains all the hallmarks of Georgian architecture including an elegant uncluttered facade, restored sliding sash windows, a sunburst fan light over the entrance door, high corniced ceilings, and on the first floor, a generous Venetian window.

The house was extensively restored and renovated in 2010 to include reroofing, rewiring and a high pressurised water system. The accommodation extends to around 8000 sq ft with five reception rooms, eight bedrooms, two with ensuite bathrooms and two further bathrooms and a shower room.

There is a courtyard to the rear with a range of outbuildings including a two storey coach house and an array of outhouses. The tranquil setting in 35 acres of land affords the opportunity for walks to explore through the woods alongside the River Agivey with all its natural beauty and wildlife.

This impressive home is on the market to offers over £1,175,000 with Templeton Robinson (Lisburn Road) estate agents.

Magnificent reception hall - cornice ceiling, ceiling rose, access to cellar, solid wood floor boards.

Drawing room - marble fireplace with brass inset, cornice ceiling, picture rail, solid wood floor boards, solid wood shutters to windows.