Amazing four bedroom semi-detached home in Carrickfergus, County Antrim

By Helena McManus
Published 17th Feb 2025, 10:59 BST
Number 252, Larne Road is a unique and spacious semi-detached property located in Carrickfergus.

With four double bedrooms, including the master with en-suite, this fantastic property has a newly fitted modern kitchen and downstairs WC.

It is freshly painted throughout, with new carpet in the hall, on the stairs and on the landing.

The house benefits from gas fired central heating along with uPVC windows and sills with double glazing.

To the exterior, there is a large landscaped front and side/rear gardens, with an electric gate, CCTV and burglar alarm installed.

This amazing home is on the market for offers in region of £250,000 with Forsythe Residential.

For more information, click here.

Paved patio area with real open fire, chimney breast and chimney pot.

1. Larne Road

Paved patio area with real open fire, chimney breast and chimney pot. Photo: Forsythe Residential

The spectacular semi-detached home is located on the Larne Road in Carrickfergus.

2. Larne Road

The spectacular semi-detached home is located on the Larne Road in Carrickfergus. Photo: Forsythe Residential

Hallway with tiled flooring.

3. Larne Road

Hallway with tiled flooring. Photo: Forsythe Residential

Newly fitted Starplan kitchen with modern dark grey high gloss finish; extra-long cupboards fitted to ceiling with new built in appliances.

4. Larne Road

Newly fitted Starplan kitchen with modern dark grey high gloss finish; extra-long cupboards fitted to ceiling with new built in appliances. Photo: Forsythe Residential

