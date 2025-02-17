With four double bedrooms, including the master with en-suite, this fantastic property has a newly fitted modern kitchen and downstairs WC.

It is freshly painted throughout, with new carpet in the hall, on the stairs and on the landing.

The house benefits from gas fired central heating along with uPVC windows and sills with double glazing.

To the exterior, there is a large landscaped front and side/rear gardens, with an electric gate, CCTV and burglar alarm installed.

This amazing home is on the market for offers in region of £250,000 with Forsythe Residential.

1 . Larne Road Paved patio area with real open fire, chimney breast and chimney pot. Photo: Forsythe Residential

2 . Larne Road The spectacular semi-detached home is located on the Larne Road in Carrickfergus. Photo: Forsythe Residential

3 . Larne Road Hallway with tiled flooring. Photo: Forsythe Residential

4 . Larne Road Newly fitted Starplan kitchen with modern dark grey high gloss finish; extra-long cupboards fitted to ceiling with new built in appliances. Photo: Forsythe Residential