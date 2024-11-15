Constructed in 2019, this exquisite smart home, on the market with Manor and Mill Estate Agents priced at £1,275,000, seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with luxurious interiors and stunning exterior features.

Nestled in a serene setting, every detail of this property has been meticulously designed to offer the pinnacle of modern living and sophistication.

Approach No. 41 and be greeted by the grandeur of automated gates and brick pillars, revealing your first glimpse of this remarkable home. As you meander through plum, apple and pear trees towards the front entrance porch, the mix of gravel and brick underfoot sets a welcoming tone.

Step inside the central entrance hall, where herringbone amtico floors, panelled walls, and a chandelier exude elegance. Through oversized glazed doors, the fully open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area awaits, offering a harmonious blend of style and function.

The state-of-the-art kitchen boasts granite worktops, a Quooker hot and filtered water tap, integrated appliances, and a convenient hot plate. Enjoy a moment at the eucalyptus breakfast bar, opening one of two four-metre sliding doors to the rear patio as you wait for your next meal. A hidden pantry behind Eucalyptus wood floor to ceiling doors adds functionality and keeps the central kitchen space pristine. Beyond the kitchen, the hallway leads to a well-appointed utility room, a luxurious three-piece bathroom, and an additional staircase to the first floor.

The dining area, bathed in natural light, features a cozy window seat and offers ambient glimpses of the outdoor patio fireplace. Open another four-metre sliding door to seamlessly extend your dining experience to the covered rear patio.

The living room, sharing a central gas fireplace, is perfect for unwinding. Control the entire home through the central automation panel—whether it's adjusting the media wall, setting the LED mood lighting, or selecting your favourite music to play throughout the space. With the touch of a button, close the blinds, sit back, and relax. Expecting guests? Simply grant them access via the touchscreen console.

Adjacent, the front reception room invites you with its ornate arch, herringbone amtico floors, and sumptuous interior finishes. At the press of a button, lower the cinema screen from the ceiling, close the blinds, and elevate the glazed fireplace screen. Glance across the entrance hall to the convenient W.C., storage cupboard, and spacious ground floor office.

Ascend to the first floor, where automated lighting leads you to a central landing and the master suite. Reminiscent of a grand hotel, the master suite features a spacious recess with sliding doors, a Juliet balcony, a hidden ceiling television, and neutral decor. The impressive dressing room offers countryside views and leads to a naturally lit, four-piece ensuite complete with a standalone bath, LED lighting, and a glazed central power shower.

Across the hall, a second four-piece bathroom serves the remaining three double bedrooms and guests alike. This bathroom, fully tiled and featuring double vanity basins, a standalone bath, and a glazed rain shower, is truly a centrepiece of the home.

The rear corridor leads to three double bedrooms, all identically proportioned with carpet underfoot and picturesque views of the surrounding countryside. The corridor also houses a gym and laundry room, complete with a Velux window and sliding mirrored glass revealing a basin and appliances for added convenience.

Beyond, double doors open to a versatile family games room with a glazed balcony—ideal as a further reception room or a larger office, providing the opportunity for an additional fifth guest bedroom at ground floor. A further corridor also provides access to a communications and tech storage room and a staircase leading directly to the magnificent kitchen, dining, and living area.

Step outside to a full acre of manicured gardens with rolling fields beyond. The rear patio, an extension of the home's interior, features sliding doors that open to reveal a crackling fire/BBQ and a spacious covered seating area. A further dining space is nestled among colourful agapanthus and dwarf hedging.

Central tiled steps lead to lush lawns and an artificial pitch with dusk lighting and a hedgerow boundary. Across from the carport, with paving underfoot, stands a striking garage with a brick facade, two automated access doors, a 7kW car charger, and an additional workshop and storeroom to the rear.

This extremely efficient home boasts mechanical heat recovery, 12-zone underfloor heating, Cat 6 wiring, a beam vacuum system, and wiring for solar. For convenience, the entire home is linked to an automated control system with hardwired panels in nearly every room, allowing for full control of lighting, blinds, heating, music, and gate access. The intercom and CCTV systems can also be managed from various points throughout the home, providing added peace of mind.

