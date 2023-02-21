Parkdale, at 45 Ballynahinch Road, Royal Hillsborough, is a substantial Edwardian detached family home with the benefit of a delightful rear annex/studio.

Sensitively restored and extended in 2006 with charming light, bright and modern interiors throughout, the property is on the market with Templeton Robinson and is priced at offers around £655,000.

The rear Annex is ideal for modern family living or for those with office/studio needs with independent parking and separate heating system. All nestled in private and mature gardens with sheltered outdoor seating areas.Situated within ease of walking distance to Royal Hillsborough and all of its amenities to include the Castle Grounds, Forest Park and a host of popular bars, restaurants and cafes. It is also in close proximity to Downshire Primary School and Lisnagarvey Hockey Club with ease of access to Belfast, Dublin and beyond via A1 and M1 roadlinks.Rarely does a home with such character and modern convenience come to the market in such proximity to the Royal village.

FEATURES

Charming Edwardian Home dating to c.1918 with modern renovations and adjoining self-contained Annex.

The Self Contained Annex (no. 45a) presents Two Bedrooms, Open plan kitchen living, Separate Sunroom, Bathroom, ensuite and utility.

Annex may be suitable for alternative uses such as offices/studio/gym (subject to necessary consents)

Light, bright and modern accommodation throughout.

Well-proportioned living areas with twin aspects offer cosy reception areas.

Generous Open Plan kitchen diner to the rear ideal for modern family living.

The main property (no.45) offers four well-proportioned bedrooms plus a Study (fifth bedroom)

Gas fired central heating

uPVC double glazing

Wired for intruder alarm system

Two large outbuildings to side of main dwelling

A further paddock to the rear of the property will be available to the purchaser on an attractive long term lease (minimum 10 years)

