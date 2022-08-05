An elegant 1930s home

Whilst benefiting from this secluded country setting it also offers convenience with a host of amenities only a short distance drive including those in south Belfast.

The property offers generous adaptable accommodation which combined with the impressive outside space lends itself ideally to cater for all those family requirements.

Priced to allow for modernisation, this will give potential purchasers excellent scope to create their dream home.

With its stunning rural location yet offering convenience, this is the best of both worlds and early inspection is highly recommended so as not to lose out on this unique sale opportunity or simply to appreciate the fabulous location.

FEATURES

Elegant detached family residence occupying stunning private site of circa 2.5 acres

Gracious oak panelled reception hall with cloakroom/wc

Generous bright drawing room leading to conservatory and gardens

Equally impressive dining room and separate good sized family room

Large fitted kitchen with casual dining area and aga cooker/additional utility area

Five well-proportioned bedrooms, including impressive master with dressing room and ensuite bathroom

Fitted first floor bathroom with white suite

Oil fired central heating/majority upvc double glazed windows/alarm system

Generous adaptable accommodation/priced to allow for modernisation giving excellent scope

Twin entrances and driveways leading to parking and turning areas/two attached garages

Exceptional mature private surrounding landscaped gardens