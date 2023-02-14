A truly elegant country home with a wonderful charming architectural appeal, ‘Windrush Cottage’ nestles on a very desirable rural site at 23 Gregorlough Road, Dromore, just off the Ballygowan Road, perfectly situated between Hillsborough, Moira and Dromore.

The property, on the market with Stewart Estate Agents for offers over £565,000, has a welcoming ambience from its beautifully finished specification, complimenting a stunning interior layout which flows well for modern living.

This impressive property enjoys a generously proportion accommodation skilfully designed over two floors which is both bright and versatile to meet the needs of a wide range of potential purchasers.

Features

Exclusive country residence extending to c3,370 sq. ft finished to a high specification with detached double garage

Elevated spacious and private rural site extending to approximately 0.7 acres with fantastic views of the surrounding countryside

Energy efficient, Geo thermal heating system (GSHP) with under floor heating though out the house and first floor of the garage controlled by individual room thermostats

Five well proportioned bedrooms, 2 with ensuite shower rooms

Ground floor guest bedroom and master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, double doors and Juliet balcony

First floor of garage designed for potential office/study, games room, additional living accommodation or gymnasium

Three elegant reception rooms

Upvc sliding sash windows to the front and Upvc double glazed windows to the rear with low emissivity glass

Granite chip exterior finish with natural slate roof

Extensive use of Marble flooring

Generous high ceilings throughout

Solid concrete floors to both ground and first floor, maximising both sound and heat insulation

Beam Vacuum system

Automatic gates complete with Videx gate controller/Intercom, leading to a sweeping pebble driveway and generous parking

Attractive granite set entrance, stone driveway with granite sets and kerbing

Extensive patio and barbecue area with Chinese slate paving and granite sets (South Facing)

