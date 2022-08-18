An elegant period property

Modernised by its current owner, this residence is set in a serene and picturesque location, offers stunning views and is only a short drive to Ballynahinch, Lisburn or Hillsborough. The former farmhouse has been extensively modernised yet still retains the charm and character of the original.

The deceptive exterior hides the homely and expansive living space which comprises four reception rooms and five bedrooms. Externally, the beautiful mature grounds offer considerable privacy and year round pleasure with many colourful shrubs, bushes, and a stunning water feature. The property also benefits from extensive storerooms and outbuildings of which one has full planning granted for its conversion into a home office, ideal for those working from home.

Sympathetically renovated thus retaining the original character and charm, this fine home is sure to appeal to a wide range of buyers.

FEATURES

Outstanding detached residence set on an impressive, private, mature rural site;

Range of large outbuildings flexible for different uses;

Full planning passed for conversion of outbuilding to office/clinic space;

Modernised former farm house with modern practicalities and character;

Modern, light and bright kitchen diner with range of modern appliances;

Lounge with attractive cast iron fireplace;

Separate family room;

Conservatory off lounge;

Well-proportioned dining room;

Large utility/boot room matching main kitchen;

Five well proportioned bedrooms, master with ensuite shower room and dressing area;

Recently modernised bathroom with contemporary white suite;

Mature and colourful gardens.