An enchanting property complete with guest cottages, building site and 15 acres of land

Millbrae House at 3 Tullyrusk Road is a hidden treasure resting on the banks of the Glenavy River.

It is on the market with McClelland Salter Estate Agents priced at £1,250,000.

Built in 1992 the property boasts a wonderful blend of traditional character with contemporary living.

The heart of the house is the drawing room featuring solid maple panelling and a wall of windows capturing the tranquil setting.

There is a family snug, impressive kitchen, utility, pantry and home office.

The principle bedroom with dressing room and stunning ensuite are on the ground floor. An additional three bedrooms and stylish bathroom are located on the first floor.

Manicured gardens surround the property and showcase the stunning woodland views. A gazebo in a secluded part of the garden features a woodfired hot tub, a perfect area to escape to!

The lands extend to approximately 15 acres and include a thriving orchard.

In a pretty courtyard setting there are a number of impressive stone outbuildings.

The current owner has converted several of the buildings to create four luxury self contained holiday cottages, otherwise known as Millbrae Lodges.

A further cottage has yet to be renovated and the original gate lodge is rumoured to boast Ireland’s first toilet in the countryside with running water.

There is a stone built stable block with seven stables, light and power. Those without equestrian interests may consider converting this building into a wedding venue or further holiday cottages.

Full planning permission has been granted for 3,000 sq ft property with separate access onto the Tullyrusk Road.

This is an enchanting property perfect for those with equestrian interests, those with commercial interests or for those who simply want to relax and enjoy country living.

1 . This stunning property comes complete with guest cottages and land Millbrae House and Lodges is on the market priced at £1,250,000 Photo: McClelland Salter

2 . This stunning property comes complete with guest cottages and land Millbrae House and Lodges is on the market priced at £1,250,000 Photo: McClelland Salter

3 . This stunning property comes complete with guest cottages and land Millbrae House and Lodges is on the market priced at £1,250,000 Photo: McClelland Salter

4 . This stunning property comes complete with guest cottages and land Millbrae House and Lodges is on the market priced at £1,250,000 Photo: McClelland Salter