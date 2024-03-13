An exceptional detached family home in the heart of Royal Hillsborough

The property, which is on the market with Templeton Robinson priced at offers around £309,950, offers a fantastic open plan living/kitchen/diner, formal lounge, separate family room, utility room and downstairs WC.
Upstairs there are four well-proportioned bedrooms, with the principal bedroom finished with a modern ensuite shower room.
It particularly benefits from the delightful and private rear garden with south facing aspect and additional detached prefabricated garage.
Features
Detached and Extended Family Home in a Prime Cul De Sac Location
Formal Lounge to Front with Feature Sandstone Fireplace
Luxury Fitted Kitchen Open Plan to Living / Dining Area With Centre Island Unit & Upvc Double Glazed Doors Leading Outside (with Multi-fuel Stove)
Separate Family Room
Four Well Proportioned Bedrooms including Principal with modern Ensuite Shower Room
Utility Room & Separate WC
Modern Bathroom with White Suite
Exceptional Level of Presentation Throughout
Driveway Parking for multiple vehicles
Detached Prefabricated Garage with power and light
Oil Fired Central Heating
uPVC Double Glazed Windows
Good Sized Rear Garden in Lawn