An exceptional detached family home in the heart of Royal Hillsborough

The property, which is on the market with Templeton Robinson priced at offers around £309,950, offers a fantastic open plan living/kitchen/diner, formal lounge, separate family room, utility room and downstairs WC.

Upstairs there are four well-proportioned bedrooms, with the principal bedroom finished with a modern ensuite shower room.

It particularly benefits from the delightful and private rear garden with south facing aspect and additional detached prefabricated garage.

Features

Detached and Extended Family Home in a Prime Cul De Sac Location

Formal Lounge to Front with Feature Sandstone Fireplace

Luxury Fitted Kitchen Open Plan to Living / Dining Area With Centre Island Unit & Upvc Double Glazed Doors Leading Outside (with Multi-fuel Stove)

Separate Family Room

Four Well Proportioned Bedrooms including Principal with modern Ensuite Shower Room

Utility Room & Separate WC

Modern Bathroom with White Suite

Exceptional Level of Presentation Throughout

Driveway Parking for multiple vehicles

Detached Prefabricated Garage with power and light

Oil Fired Central Heating

uPVC Double Glazed Windows

Good Sized Rear Garden in Lawn

