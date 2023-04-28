This exceptional family home at 26 Nut Hill Road in Moira is a rare opportunity to purchase a stunning property in a much sought after rural locality.

On the market with Templeton Robinson Estate Agents for offers around £549,950, this property is set on approximately 1.5 acres with its own private driveway.

This sale benefits from a rear paddock and yard with separate access adjacent to the main dwelling house.Presenting four generous reception rooms across the ground floor offering flexibility for any modern family, it also boasts a country kitchen, utility, shower room WC and integral garage across the ground floor.

Four well-proportioned bedrooms (primary with ensuite), family bathroom and separate games room (fifth bedroom) across the first floor.

The property offers bright and spacious accommodation whilst retaining a feeling of warmth and character. Ideal for those running a business requiring storage space provided by the rear yard.

It is perfectly situated just a few minutes drive from Moira, Dromore and Royal Hillsborough.

1 . Take a look inside this gorgeous family home This idyllic rural property is on the market now Photo: Templeton Robinson

2 . Take a look inside this gorgeous family home This idyllic rural property is on the market now Photo: Templeton Robinson

3 . Take a look inside this gorgeous family home This idyllic rural property is on the market now Photo: Templeton Robinson

4 . Take a look inside this gorgeous family home This idyllic rural property is on the market now Photo: Templeton Robinson

Next Page Page 1 of 3