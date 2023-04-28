Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
43 minutes ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
1 hour ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet
2 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan
3 hours ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK
17 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
This idyllic rural property is on the market nowThis idyllic rural property is on the market now
This idyllic rural property is on the market now

An exceptional family home in a beautiful rural location

This exceptional family home at 26 Nut Hill Road in Moira is a rare opportunity to purchase a stunning property in a much sought after rural locality.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:43 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 11:43 BST

On the market with Templeton Robinson Estate Agents for offers around £549,950, this property is set on approximately 1.5 acres with its own private driveway.

This sale benefits from a rear paddock and yard with separate access adjacent to the main dwelling house.Presenting four generous reception rooms across the ground floor offering flexibility for any modern family, it also boasts a country kitchen, utility, shower room WC and integral garage across the ground floor.

Four well-proportioned bedrooms (primary with ensuite), family bathroom and separate games room (fifth bedroom) across the first floor.

The property offers bright and spacious accommodation whilst retaining a feeling of warmth and character. Ideal for those running a business requiring storage space provided by the rear yard.

It is perfectly situated just a few minutes drive from Moira, Dromore and Royal Hillsborough.

This idyllic rural property is on the market now

1. Take a look inside this gorgeous family home

This idyllic rural property is on the market now Photo: Templeton Robinson

This idyllic rural property is on the market now

2. Take a look inside this gorgeous family home

This idyllic rural property is on the market now Photo: Templeton Robinson

This idyllic rural property is on the market now

3. Take a look inside this gorgeous family home

This idyllic rural property is on the market now Photo: Templeton Robinson

This idyllic rural property is on the market now

4. Take a look inside this gorgeous family home

This idyllic rural property is on the market now Photo: Templeton Robinson

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Dromore