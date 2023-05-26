Register
An exceptional family home with stunning views of Lough Neagh

This exceptional detached family home is set in a prime rural location at 24 Ballyvannon Road, Crumlin, with superb views of Lough Neagh.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 26th May 2023, 14:37 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 14:37 BST

Thoughtfully laid out accommodation with a charm and ambiance that will have wide ranging appeal, this property is on the market with Templeton Robinson for offers over £595,000.The accommodation comprises, on the ground floor, an impressive entrance hall with central staircase, a living room, family room and sitting room.

A magnificent country style kitchen with an exquiste range of hand crafted units and dressers with a dining area.

A utility room and wc facility off the rear hallway are a welcome addition.

Upstairs are five well proportioned bedrooms, the principal bedroom benefits from an ensuite shower room, and a deluxe main bathroom.

The property is approached by a laneway from the main road, this continues to the yard and workshop area which should appeal to a broad range of potential buyers.

Additionally the mature surrounding gardens are exceptional with a wide range of mature shrubs, trees and herbacious borders.

The external garden room opens onto the garden, is unique and additionally a double detached garage.

