An exceptional five bedroom family home with views of Lough Neagh

This is an exceptional detached family home in a prime rural location at 24 Ballyvannon Road Crumlin, with superb views of Lough Neagh.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 16th Aug 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 12:29 BST

On the market with Templeton Robinson for offers over £595,000, the property includes thoughtfully laid out accommodation with a charm and ambiance that will have wide ranging appeal.

The accommodation comprises, on the ground floor, an impressive entrance hall with central staircase, a living room, family room and sitting room.

There is a magnificent country style kitchen with an exquisite range of hand crafted units and dressers with a dining area.

A utility room and wc facility off the rear hallway are a welcome addition.

Upstairs are five well proportioned bedrooms. The principal bedroom benefits from an ensuite shower room, and a deluxe main bathroom.

The property is approached by a laneway from the main road, this continues to the yard and workshop area which should appeal to a broad range of potential buyers.

Additionally the mature surrounding gardens are exceptional with a wide range of mature shrubs, trees and herbaceous borders.

The external garden room opens onto the garden, is unique and additionally a double detached garage.

