An ideal family home in the heart of the Royal Hillsborough countryside

This is a most impressive and spacious detached bungalow at 56 Drumlough Road Hillsborough, offering superb family accommodation extending to approximately 3130 square feet to include an adjoining self contained apartment.

On the market with Henry Graham Estate Agents, the property is priced at offers around £475,000.

FEATURES:

Mature and generous gardens extending to approximately 0.7 acre laid in lawns with a wide variety of trees and shrubs / private rural aspects and panoramic views

Close proximity to Hillsborough village, A1 dual carriageway and Sprucefield

Spacious lounge with mahogany and cast iron fireplace

Family room with multi fuel stove and patio door leading to conservatory

Luxury fitted kitchen/dining area with aga range / utility room

Optional four or five bedroom layout (one with shower room en suite)

Adjoining self contained one bedroom apartment/granny flat with recently fitted luxury kitchen with range of integrated appliances

Large and tall detached garage suitable for motorhome storage

Well stocked and mature gardens and brickset patio areas

