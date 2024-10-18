An impressive detached property with a separate self contained bungalow

The four bedroom detached property at 2 Oak Hill, Ravarnet Road, Lisburn, is on the market with Henry Graham Estate Agents priced at offers over £529,950.

In addition to the main house, there is an adjoining self contained bungalow extending to approximately 955 square feet and offering excellent potential as accommodation for an elderly relative, possible business use, or Air B&B.

The spacious and highly adaptable accommodation extends to nearly 3000 square feet and offers three large reception rooms and four double bedrooms with ensuite facilities. Outside, there are mature gardens with private aspects and ample parking areas leading to a large triple garage with external steps leading to very useful loft storage.

FEATURES:

Spacious lounge with attractive fireplace and solid oak floor / separate family room

Dining room with wood burning stove and two double glazed doors to gardens and deck area

Luxury oak fitted kitchen and spacious utility room

Four spacious bedrooms all with ensuite facilities

Large triple garage with loft store / tarmac driveway and parking areas

Spacious gardens with mature trees and private aspects / large timber deck area

Oil fired central heating system underfloor to ground floor / separate system for the bungalow

Hardwood double glazed windows / oak internal doors and joinery / in-built vacuum system / sale to include wooden venetian blinds to most windows

1 . Take a look inside this gorgeous detached property This four bedroom home is on the market now Photo: Henry Graham Estate Agents

