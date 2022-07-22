An impressive family home

The design of this home and choice of brick are both eye catching and elegant, with only a small number of this house type constructed by the original builder.

Enjoy the feeling of space with four reception rooms including formal drawing room with bay window and stove, snug, living room with stove set upon raised hearth and sunroom to the rear with a stable half door leading to the patio.

The kitchen dining has an array of top end integrated appliances including wine cooler, oven, four ring induction hob, and dishwasher, all housed in attractive oak kitchen units and island finished with granite work top.

It offers four double bedrooms with the master suite having en-suite and stunning family bathroom suite with roll top bath to the first floor.

The property is further enhanced by a double detached garage with room to the first floor.

An extension has been passed to further extend the property and garage under reference (LA05/2017/0796/F).

The fully enclosed garden to the rear is low maintenance with attractive brick paved patio areas.

The quaint shops and restaurants in Moira are all well within walking distance, making this the perfect location.

FEATURES

Simply beautiful detached family home with timeless design and brickwork

Four double bedrooms

Four reception rooms to include lounge, snug with stove, formal living room with stove and sunroom with stable half door leading to patio

Spacious kitchen with integrated appliances, featuring an island with seating

Beautiful family bathroom with elevated roll top bath

Utility room and WC

Double garage and large room above garage with heating