This truly stunning and contemporary property on the Saintfield Road in Lisburn has recently been constructed to the highest standards and boasts an extensive inventory of high quality fittings and specification.

It is on the market now with Henry Graham Estate Agents priced at offers around £775,000.

The accommodation extends to nearly 3000 square feet and offers a highly adaptable and well proportioned family layout with en suite facilities to all bedrooms and spacious family kitchen and living area with glass wall and sliding doors leading to rear garden and large timber deck area.

Externally, the property enjoys space and privacy with panoramic views over the surrounding, picturesque countryside and views towards Slieve Croob.

The location will be ideal for those seeking convenience and country living with easy commuting to Lisburn, Belfast, Hillsborough, Sprucefield, Drumbo and Carryduff

1 . Take a look inside this stunning country home This beautiful modern property is on the market now Photo: Henry Graham Estate Agents

