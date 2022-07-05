Asda donation breathe new life into outdoor community space

Asda Dundonald donates £7,400 to Knockbreda Community and Wildlife Garden

The grant is part of Asda Foundation investment of £750k in 60 local community groups and charities across the UK, with the aim of transforming community spaces and places after customers said the cost-of-living crisis has impacted their social and community interaction.

The funding will enable the group to remove barriers outside the garden to improve accessibility to the site. This will also allow the group to welcome many more service users to come together to relax, build relationships and volunteer.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharon McBratney, Community Champion at Asda Dundonald, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support the Knockbreda Community and Wildlife Garden with a cheque for £7,400 from the Asda Foundation. The group is an amazing local project that acts as a positive voice for our community.

“I’m looking forward to getting involved and supporting them as they increase accessibility to their site. They host a wide range of activities to support the community and it’s great that we can do our bit to help.

“They are really deserving of this grant, and I’m so pleased I’ve been able to secure this vital funding to create a better outdoor space for these residents to enjoy.”