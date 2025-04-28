Beautiful detached four-bedroom country home in Rathkenny, near Ballymena

By Helena McManus
Published 28th Apr 2025, 11:10 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 11:21 BST
Number 361, Cushendall Road is a stunning detached country residence in Rathkenny, not far from Ballymena.

Built in 2007, the property boasts an impressive three reception rooms, four spacious bedrooms including the master with en-suite, and three bathrooms.

Other benefits include underfloor heating, a Beam vacuum system, oak panel doors and vaulted ceilings throughout.

Situated on a lovely plot which extends to 0.85 acre, this house offers stunning countryside views, with parking for multiple vehicles.

It is on the market for offers over £449,950 with AMG Property.

For more information, click here.

The stunning detached country residence is located on the Cushendall Road in Rathkenny.

1. Cushendall Road

The stunning detached country residence is located on the Cushendall Road in Rathkenny.

A hardwood feature entrance door with side lights and fan light leads to a prestige reception hall incorporating dining space with solid wood flooring, panel décor and French doors to the side patio area.

2. Cushendall Road

A hardwood feature entrance door with side lights and fan light leads to a prestige reception hall incorporating dining space with solid wood flooring, panel décor and French doors to the side patio area.

Dining area.

3. Cushendall Road

Dining area.

Separate cloakroom with wash hand basin, low flush WC, panel décor and solid wood flooring.

4. Cushendall Road

Separate cloakroom with wash hand basin, low flush WC, panel décor and solid wood flooring.

