Built in 2007, the property boasts an impressive three reception rooms, four spacious bedrooms including the master with en-suite, and three bathrooms.
Other benefits include underfloor heating, a Beam vacuum system, oak panel doors and vaulted ceilings throughout.
Situated on a lovely plot which extends to 0.85 acre, this house offers stunning countryside views, with parking for multiple vehicles.
It is on the market for offers over £449,950 with AMG Property.
