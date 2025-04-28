Built in 2007, the property boasts an impressive three reception rooms, four spacious bedrooms including the master with en-suite, and three bathrooms.

Other benefits include underfloor heating, a Beam vacuum system, oak panel doors and vaulted ceilings throughout.

Situated on a lovely plot which extends to 0.85 acre, this house offers stunning countryside views, with parking for multiple vehicles.

It is on the market for offers over £449,950 with AMG Property.

1 . Cushendall Road The stunning detached country residence is located on the Cushendall Road in Rathkenny. Photo: AMG

2 . Cushendall Road A hardwood feature entrance door with side lights and fan light leads to a prestige reception hall incorporating dining space with solid wood flooring, panel décor and French doors to the side patio area. Photo: AMG

3 . Cushendall Road Dining area. Photo: AMG