Set on a spacious and attractive plot extending to around 1.3 acres, the property includes a side paddock and a double detached garage.
The excellent internal accommodation includes a modern and spacious kitchen/diner; five double bedrooms (two with en-suites), and multiple reception rooms.
To the exterior are attractive grounds with manicured lawns, and a private flagged barbecue area to the rear overlooking the gardens.
This beautiful home is on the market for offers over £349,950 with Burns & Co estate agents.
The magnificent five bedroom/four reception detached family home extends to over 2,700 sq.ft. Photo: Burns & Co
Entrance hall with tiled floor. Photo: Burns & Co
Lounge. Photo: Burns & Co
Kitchen/diner with tiled floor; attractive range of solid oak eye and low-level units with black granite worktops and sills; sink and drainer; integrated dishwasher; eye-level Bosch electric oven and grill; four-ring gas hob with black granite splashback and extractor hood; recessed spotlighting; Rayburn stove (oil fed); Liebherr fridge/freezer; TV point, and double doors leading to sunroom. Photo: Burns & Co