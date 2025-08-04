Beautiful five bedroom detached home in Upperlands with paddock and double garage

By Helena McManus
Published 4th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Number 23, Macknagh Lane is a magnificent detached family home in Upperlands, just a short drive from Maghera.

Set on a spacious and attractive plot extending to around 1.3 acres, the property includes a side paddock and a double detached garage.

The excellent internal accommodation includes a modern and spacious kitchen/diner; five double bedrooms (two with en-suites), and multiple reception rooms.

To the exterior are attractive grounds with manicured lawns, and a private flagged barbecue area to the rear overlooking the gardens.

This beautiful home is on the market for offers over £349,950 with Burns & Co estate agents.

For more information, click here.

The magnificent five bedroom/four reception detached family home extends to over 2,700 sq.ft.

1. Macknagh Lane

The magnificent five bedroom/four reception detached family home extends to over 2,700 sq.ft. Photo: Burns & Co

Entrance hall with tiled floor.

2. Macknagh Lane

Entrance hall with tiled floor. Photo: Burns & Co

Lounge.

3. Macknagh Lane

Lounge. Photo: Burns & Co

Kitchen/diner with tiled floor; attractive range of solid oak eye and low-level units with black granite worktops and sills; sink and drainer; integrated dishwasher; eye-level Bosch electric oven and grill; four-ring gas hob with black granite splashback and extractor hood; recessed spotlighting; Rayburn stove (oil fed); Liebherr fridge/freezer; TV point, and double doors leading to sunroom.

4. Macknagh Lane

Kitchen/diner with tiled floor; attractive range of solid oak eye and low-level units with black granite worktops and sills; sink and drainer; integrated dishwasher; eye-level Bosch electric oven and grill; four-ring gas hob with black granite splashback and extractor hood; recessed spotlighting; Rayburn stove (oil fed); Liebherr fridge/freezer; TV point, and double doors leading to sunroom. Photo: Burns & Co

