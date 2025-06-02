The property comprises an entrance hall, lounge with open fire, separate family room with multi fuel burning stove, kitchen through dining room open to sun lounge, utility room, and furnished cloakroom.

There are also four well proportioned bedrooms, to include the principal suite with walk in dressing room and en-suite in addition to the guest suite and bedroom three with en-suite shower room, plus a separate deluxe family bathroom and a study/bedroom five.

The adjoining self contained annex comprises an open plan living / kitchen / dining area with modern fitted kitchen and cast iron multi fuel burning stove, a ground floor deluxe shower room with white three piece suite, and a gallery style first floor double bedroom.

Externally the property enjoys stone pillars with power operated, remote controlled double gates, leading to a generous sized driveway and parking areas to the front, side and rear.

There is a detached double garage with separate kennels set to the rear, large side and rear landscaped gardens, a flood lit sand paddock, a stable block with tack room and store, a generous concrete yard, two separate outbuildings/barns, and c.2.40 acres of adjoining agricultural land.

Other attributes include oil fired central heating, underfloor heating to ground and first floor levels, PVC double glazing, a Beam vacuum system and rural aspects.

This magnificent property is on the market with Colin Graham Residential for offers over £750,000.

1 . Grove Road The house occupies a tranquil and beautifully landscaped site. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

2 . Grove Road Entrance hall with stairwell leading to first floor. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

3 . Grove Road Lounge with open fire in cast iron fireplace, granite surround and contrasting granite hearth. Photo: Colin Graham Residential