Beautiful five bedroom family home in Kells with adjoining annex and stable block

By Helena McManus
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
Number 32, Grove Road is an impressive detached family home with an adjoining annex, located on a tranquil and beautifully landscaped site in Kells.

The property comprises an entrance hall, lounge with open fire, separate family room with multi fuel burning stove, kitchen through dining room open to sun lounge, utility room, and furnished cloakroom.

There are also four well proportioned bedrooms, to include the principal suite with walk in dressing room and en-suite in addition to the guest suite and bedroom three with en-suite shower room, plus a separate deluxe family bathroom and a study/bedroom five.

The adjoining self contained annex comprises an open plan living / kitchen / dining area with modern fitted kitchen and cast iron multi fuel burning stove, a ground floor deluxe shower room with white three piece suite, and a gallery style first floor double bedroom.

Externally the property enjoys stone pillars with power operated, remote controlled double gates, leading to a generous sized driveway and parking areas to the front, side and rear.

There is a detached double garage with separate kennels set to the rear, large side and rear landscaped gardens, a flood lit sand paddock, a stable block with tack room and store, a generous concrete yard, two separate outbuildings/barns, and c.2.40 acres of adjoining agricultural land.

Other attributes include oil fired central heating, underfloor heating to ground and first floor levels, PVC double glazing, a Beam vacuum system and rural aspects.

This magnificent property is on the market with Colin Graham Residential for offers over £750,000.

For more information, click here.

