Beautiful five-bedroom mid townhouse with enclosed rear garden in Castledawson

By Helena McManus
Published 24th Jun 2025, 11:00 BST
Number 10, Castle Meadows is a deceptively spacious, well presented mid-townhouse in Castledawson.

With internal accommodation reaching approximately 1600 square feet, the property is close to a host of amenities including shops, schools, leisure facilities and local transport networks.

Internally it comprises an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen with informal dining area, five bedrooms (two with en-suite), a family bathroom and a furnished cloakroom.

Externally there is off-street parking to the front and a south-facing rear garden with a patio to the rear.

This beautiful home is on the market for offers over £194,950 with Edmondson Estates.

For more information, click here.

Lounge with wood laminate floor covering and focal point wood-burning stove in Inglenook style recess.

Modern fitted kitchen with high and low level storage units and contrasting work surfaces. Matching upstands. Integrated appliances to include fridge freezer, dishwasher, oven and four-ring electric hob, and stainless steel extractor fan over.

Spacious dining area in kitchen with French doors to rear garden.

