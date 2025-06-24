With internal accommodation reaching approximately 1600 square feet, the property is close to a host of amenities including shops, schools, leisure facilities and local transport networks.
Internally it comprises an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen with informal dining area, five bedrooms (two with en-suite), a family bathroom and a furnished cloakroom.
Externally there is off-street parking to the front and a south-facing rear garden with a patio to the rear.
This beautiful home is on the market for offers over £194,950 with Edmondson Estates.
The deceptively spacious, well presented mid-townhouse is in the popular Castle Meadows development, Castledawson. Photo: Edmondson Estates
Lounge with wood laminate floor covering and focal point wood-burning stove in Inglenook style recess. Photo: Edmondson Estates
Modern fitted kitchen with high and low level storage units and contrasting work surfaces. Matching upstands. Integrated appliances to include fridge freezer, dishwasher, oven and four-ring electric hob, and stainless steel extractor fan over. Photo: Edmondson Estates
Spacious dining area in kitchen with French doors to rear garden. Photo: Edmondson Estates