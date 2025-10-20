Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac, the beautifully maintained property offers stylish, comfortable living in one of the town’s most desirable residential areas.

Internally, the home comprises a bright and welcoming entrance hallway, a spacious living room featuring a wood-burning stove, a convenient downstairs WC, an impressive open plan kitchen and dining area, and a separate utility room.

Upstairs, there are four well-proportioned bedrooms, including a master with a modern en-suite, along with a contemporary family bathroom.

Externally, the property enjoys generous gardens with excellent outdoor space, along with a private driveway providing off-street parking for several vehicles.

Further benefits include gas heating and double glazing throughout.

This marvellous home is on the market for offers around £209,950 with Baird Real Estate.

