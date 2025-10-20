Beautiful four bedroom family home in County Tyrone

By Helena McManus
Published 20th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Number 8, Castle Glen Wood is a superb four-bedroom semi-detached home situated on an elevated site, just off the Ranfurly Road in Dungannon.

Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac, the beautifully maintained property offers stylish, comfortable living in one of the town’s most desirable residential areas.

Internally, the home comprises a bright and welcoming entrance hallway, a spacious living room featuring a wood-burning stove, a convenient downstairs WC, an impressive open plan kitchen and dining area, and a separate utility room.

Upstairs, there are four well-proportioned bedrooms, including a master with a modern en-suite, along with a contemporary family bathroom.

Externally, the property enjoys generous gardens with excellent outdoor space, along with a private driveway providing off-street parking for several vehicles.

Further benefits include gas heating and double glazing throughout.

This marvellous home is on the market for offers around £209,950 with Baird Real Estate.

For more information, click here.

The superb four-bedroom semi-detached home is situated on an elevated site within the ever-popular Castle Glen development, just off the Ranfurly Road in Dungannon.

1. Castle Glen Wood

The superb four-bedroom semi-detached home is situated on an elevated site within the ever-popular Castle Glen development, just off the Ranfurly Road in Dungannon.

Entrance hall with PVC door, wood effect tiled flooring, wooden panelling to walls, coving on ceiling, intruder alarm, thermostat and double panel radiator.

2. Castle Glen Wood

Entrance hall with PVC door, wood effect tiled flooring, wooden panelling to walls, coving on ceiling, intruder alarm, thermostat and double panel radiator.

Living room with laminate wooden flooring, ceiling coving, multi-fuel stove, power points and TV point. Two front aspect windows and double panel radiator.

3. Castle Glen Wood

Living room with laminate wooden flooring, ceiling coving, multi-fuel stove, power points and TV point. Two front aspect windows and double panel radiator.

Kitchen/dining area with wooden effect tiled flooring, range of high and low level cupboards, Belling range with five ring gas hob, integrated fridge freezer, integrated dishwasher, 1.5 bowl sink, quartz worktop, ceiling coving and ceiling spotlights, double panel radiator.

4. Castle Glen Wood

Kitchen/dining area with wooden effect tiled flooring, range of high and low level cupboards, Belling range with five ring gas hob, integrated fridge freezer, integrated dishwasher, 1.5 bowl sink, quartz worktop, ceiling coving and ceiling spotlights, double panel radiator.

