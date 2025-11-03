I stayed in a chic hotel in Belfast - that is perfect for exploring top attractions

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 11:36 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 11:49 GMT
Number 16, Ballyclosh Lane is a magnificent detached family home in Cullybackey, County Antrim.

The period property has so many selling points, and has been a labour of love for the current vendors with the property being significantly extended in 2022.

The bright and spacious accommodation includes a living room with multi fuel burning stove, along with an extended open plan luxury kitchen/dining/living room, utility room, and separate shower room.

The master bedroom with contemporary en-suite bathroom is an absolute highlight, not to mention the rod iron feature staircase. The first floor holds three further bedrooms and a contemporary family bathroom suite.

Externally there is the advantage of a private site which extends to just over one acre. This home has the added advantage of private gardens and a patio area surrounded by mature trees and shrubs, as well as car port and separate stable block.

This beautiful home is on the market for £695,000 with Simon Brien Residential.

For more information, click here.

