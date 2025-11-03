The period property has so many selling points, and has been a labour of love for the current vendors with the property being significantly extended in 2022.

The bright and spacious accommodation includes a living room with multi fuel burning stove, along with an extended open plan luxury kitchen/dining/living room, utility room, and separate shower room.

The master bedroom with contemporary en-suite bathroom is an absolute highlight, not to mention the rod iron feature staircase. The first floor holds three further bedrooms and a contemporary family bathroom suite.

Externally there is the advantage of a private site which extends to just over one acre. This home has the added advantage of private gardens and a patio area surrounded by mature trees and shrubs, as well as car port and separate stable block.

This beautiful home is on the market for £695,000 with Simon Brien Residential.

1 . Ballyclosh Lane The property has private gardens and a patio area surrounded by mature trees and shrubs as well as car port and separate stable block. Photo: Simon Brien Residential

2 . Ballyclosh Lane The property was significantly extended in 2022. Photo: Simon Brien Residential

3 . Ballyclosh Lane Living room with solid wood floor, spotlighting, multi fuel stove with a back boiler set in inglenook fireplace. Double uPVC French doors to outside, feature solid wood church door. Photo: Simon Brien Residential