The period property has so many selling points, and has been a labour of love for the current vendors with the property being significantly extended in 2022.
The bright and spacious accommodation includes a living room with multi fuel burning stove, along with an extended open plan luxury kitchen/dining/living room, utility room, and separate shower room.
The master bedroom with contemporary en-suite bathroom is an absolute highlight, not to mention the rod iron feature staircase. The first floor holds three further bedrooms and a contemporary family bathroom suite.
Externally there is the advantage of a private site which extends to just over one acre. This home has the added advantage of private gardens and a patio area surrounded by mature trees and shrubs, as well as car port and separate stable block.
This beautiful home is on the market for £695,000 with Simon Brien Residential.