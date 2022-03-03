Beautiful Interiors Northern Ireland: meet the designers and sneek a peek inside fabulous homes

Starting on Monday, March 7, the series allows leading interior designers to draw back the curtains on their most challenging and ambitious design projects.

Throughtout this six-part series, Beautiful Interiors Northern Ireland features a range of property makeovers from luxury renovations to beautifully styled spaces with plenty of useful design hints and tips to suit all budgets.

Homes from across Northern Ireland including in Portadown, Banbridge, Belfast, Hollywood, Jordanstown and Moira will feature as well as a few further afield.

In the first episode, Kris Turnbull and partner Christophe Aertssen take on a Portuguese holiday home renovation, where the owners want to make most of its sunny Algarve location.

A head for heights is required when the design duo are tasked with placing intricate glass pieces on a hallway chandelier and the team have their work cut out when a bespoke marble vanity unit arrives on site, a little larger than expected.

Back on home soil designer Stephen Blakely has been given a blank canvas to create a calming sunroom in Co Down. Will homeowner Amanda like the blue theme he has chosen?

In episode two, designer Shelley Hollywood and husband Eddie get creative at a new build with a stylish floating staircase in Helen’s Bay and spruce up a Belfast apartment with a pop of colour and contemporary window shutters.

Meanwhile, Kris Turnbull and his team are in Keady, to help client Francis who is leaving the home he shared with his late wife, to start a fresh chapter in a newly-designed property built for his whole family to enjoy.

With more than 30 years’ experience, Stephen Blakely and Stephen Sharpe are old hands when it comes to tackling design dilemmas and reveal how soft furnishings can be used to create visual interest and connect spaces.

Later in the series the pair transform a property in Jordanstown, Co Antrim from a building site to new home.

Other projects featured in the series include redesigning a traditional home in Moira, creating outdoor living spaces at a country estate in Surrey and a unique apartment makeover in Dublin.

Each episode follows the homeowners’ personal stories and shows the challenges the design teams are tasked with when making these home improvement projects a reality.

Beautiful Interiors Northern Ireland, an Afro-Mic Production for BBC Northern Ireland, starts on Monday, March 7 at 8pm. The full series will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer after the first programme has aired on BBC One Northern Ireland.

