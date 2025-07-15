Situated within the recently-constructed Barton Park development on Shore Road, Greenisland, the property comprises an entrance hall, furnished cloakroom, lounge with wood burning stove, and kitchen through dining room with a sun lounge.

There are three well-proportioned bedrooms, to include the principal en-suite, and a separate, deluxe family bathroom, with contemporary white sanitary ware.

Externally, the property enjoys a private driveway finished in tarmac, and gardens to the front, side and rear, finished mainly in lawn and a paved patio area.

Other attributes include gas heating, PVC double glazing and a convenient, well sought-after location. This beautiful home is on the market for offers over £295,000 with Colin Graham Residential.

1 . Barton Park Villas The house occupies a prime, end of cul-de-sac site, with views towards Belfast Lough. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

2 . Barton Park Villas Entrance hall with composite, triple glazed front door, herringbone style tiled floor, and stairwell to first floor. Feature height ceiling, continuing throughout remainder of property. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

3 . Barton Park Villas Lounge with feature window to front elevation, enjoying views towards Belfast Lough. Inglenook style recess with cast iron, wood-burning stove on solid granite hearth with timber surround. Photo: Colin Graham Residential