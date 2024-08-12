Beautifully finished four bedroom family home in Newtownabbey

By Helena McManus
Published 12th Aug 2024, 16:45 GMT
Number 28, Hedgelea Avenue is an attractive detached villa in popular residential area off the Old Carrick Road, Newtownabbey.

With four bedrooms (one with an en-suite shower room), a spacious lounge with French doors to the garden, and a modern fitted kitchen with built in appliances open plan to a casual dining area, the property also has a modern shower room and cloakroom.

This stunning home benefits from double glazing in uPVC frames and gas fired central heating, with beautifully presented gardens and a detached matching garage to the exterior.

It is on the market for offers over £319,950 with McMillan McClure estate agents.

For more information, click here.

The stunning home is built with reclaimed brick.

The stunning home is built with reclaimed brick. Photo: McMillan McClure

Living room with feature hole in the wall fireplace and French doors to the rear with views of the Knockagh Hills.

Living room with feature hole in the wall fireplace and French doors to the rear with views of the Knockagh Hills. Photo: McMillan McClure

L-shaped kitchen with range of high and low level units, round edge worksurfaces, sink unit with mixer taps, inlaid hob unit, extractor fan, dishwasher, double oven, fridge and freezer, washing machine, panelling, downlighters, and feature radiator.

L-shaped kitchen with range of high and low level units, round edge worksurfaces, sink unit with mixer taps, inlaid hob unit, extractor fan, dishwasher, double oven, fridge and freezer, washing machine, panelling, downlighters, and feature radiator. Photo: McMillan McClure

Casual dining area.

Casual dining area. Photo: McMillan McClure

