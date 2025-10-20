The accommodation encompasses an entrance porch and an open plan hall featuring a staircase with tiered galleried landing overlooking a sun room.

In addition, there is a generous lounge with Inglenook fireplace completed in sandstone while a more informal family/dining area with multifuel stove leads to the kitchen. This area, enhanced with a vaulted ceiling and roof light, includes a range of cabinetry finished in maple with integrated appliances, granite worksurfaces and an island. A walk-in pantry provides additional useful storage and there is a rear hall, utility and WC.

The bedrooms are arranged over both floors with two to the ground floor, and the master bedroom with dressing area, en-suite, fourth bedroom and the generous family bathroom positioned on the first floor.

Externally, there is a detached garage with a loft, ideal for a games room or study, and a car port to one side.

This magnificent property is on the market for offers around £449,950 with Lynn and Brewster.

1 . Old Galgorm Road The property is nestled within a mature setting just off the Old Galgorm Road. Photo: Lynn and Brewster

2 . Old Galgorm Road Entrance porch with vaulted ceiling. Photo: Lynn and Brewster

3 . Old Galgorm Road Lounge with Inglenook fireplace completed in sandstone with tiled hearth. Photo: Lynn and Brewster

4 . Old Galgorm Road Kitchen/breakfast area with vaulted ceiling and fitted range of cabinetry finished in maple. Photo: Lynn and Brewster