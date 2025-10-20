Beautifully finished four bedroom home with detached garage in Ballymena

By Helena McManus
Published 20th Oct 2025, 11:44 BST
Number 22, Old Galgorm Road is a unique detached home featuring an excellent level of nicely presented living space, positioned within low maintenance, well stocked grounds.

The accommodation encompasses an entrance porch and an open plan hall featuring a staircase with tiered galleried landing overlooking a sun room.

In addition, there is a generous lounge with Inglenook fireplace completed in sandstone while a more informal family/dining area with multifuel stove leads to the kitchen. This area, enhanced with a vaulted ceiling and roof light, includes a range of cabinetry finished in maple with integrated appliances, granite worksurfaces and an island. A walk-in pantry provides additional useful storage and there is a rear hall, utility and WC.

The bedrooms are arranged over both floors with two to the ground floor, and the master bedroom with dressing area, en-suite, fourth bedroom and the generous family bathroom positioned on the first floor.

Externally, there is a detached garage with a loft, ideal for a games room or study, and a car port to one side.

This magnificent property is on the market for offers around £449,950 with Lynn and Brewster.

The property is nestled within a mature setting just off the Old Galgorm Road.

1. Old Galgorm Road

The property is nestled within a mature setting just off the Old Galgorm Road.

Entrance porch with vaulted ceiling.

2. Old Galgorm Road

Entrance porch with vaulted ceiling.

Lounge with Inglenook fireplace completed in sandstone with tiled hearth.

3. Old Galgorm Road

Lounge with Inglenook fireplace completed in sandstone with tiled hearth.

Kitchen/breakfast area with vaulted ceiling and fitted range of cabinetry finished in maple.

4. Old Galgorm Road

Kitchen/breakfast area with vaulted ceiling and fitted range of cabinetry finished in maple.

