Exquisitely refurbished and meticulously maintained by its current owners, this incredibly stylish property blends contemporary finishes with a warm, homely feel throughout.

The flexible internal layout can be configured as either three or four bedrooms with one or two reception rooms, offering versatility for growing families or professionals working from home.

The stylish kitchen is finished to a high standard, complemented by a spacious en-suite bathroom and a sleek family bathroom suite.

Ample built-in storage is provided throughout the home, and it further benefits from an oil fired central heating system controlled with Google Nest Thermostat.

Externally, the property has a generous wrap-around garden and five car driveway. Offering excellent privacy, the garden benefits from attractive feature areas including a raised decking area and a charming stoned section with potential for a fire pit or hot tub.

Located just off the Old Carrick Road, the home offers excellent connectivity to Greenisland, Carrickfergus, Whiteabbey, and the wider Newtownabbey area.

Belfast city centre is easily accessible via nearby bus routes, making it an ideal location for commuters.

The property offers the potential for a roof space conversion should there be requirement for increased living space.

This impressive home is on the market for offers over £349,950 with Nest Estate Agents.

Blackthorn Grange The beautifully presented detached bungalow is in a highly sought-after cul-de-sac, with stunning views of Cavehill.

Blackthorn Grange Living room with open fire and feature wood panelling. Recessed spotlights.

Blackthorn Grange Dining room with tiled flooring and sliding patio door to rear garden.

Blackthorn Grange Fitted kitchen with range of high and low high gloss units with contrasting wood worktops. Access to rear garden.