Beautifully finished three bedroom family home in Cookstown, County Tyrone

By Helena McManus
Published 5th Jun 2025, 10:39 BST
Number 11, Ashwood Heights is a beautifully finished three bedroom family home in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

With a well-maintained, enclosed garden to the rear including a lovely raised decking area, the property also benefits from oil fired central heating and double glazed uPVC windows.

It is on the market for £234,950 with Stanley Best Estate Agents.

For more information, click here.

The three-bedroom detached home with front garden in lawn and driveway/parking area.

1. Ashwood Heights

The three-bedroom detached home with front garden in lawn and driveway/parking area.

Entrance hallway with tiled floor.

2. Ashwood Heights

Entrance hallway with tiled floor.

Front facing living room with twin windows, laminate flooring, TV point, multi fuel stove with hearth, surround and stone effect heat shield.

3. Ashwood Heights

Front facing living room with twin windows, laminate flooring, TV point, multi fuel stove with hearth, surround and stone effect heat shield.

Fully fitted kitchen with high and low level units, tiled floor, and integrated oven/hob/fridge/freezer/dishwasher.

4. Ashwood Heights

Fully fitted kitchen with high and low level units, tiled floor, and integrated oven/hob/fridge/freezer/dishwasher.

