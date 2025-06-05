With a well-maintained, enclosed garden to the rear including a lovely raised decking area, the property also benefits from oil fired central heating and double glazed uPVC windows.
It is on the market for £234,950 with Stanley Best Estate Agents.
For more information, click here.
1. Ashwood Heights
The three-bedroom detached home with front garden in lawn and driveway/parking area. Photo: Stanley Best Estate Agents
2. Ashwood Heights
Entrance hallway with tiled floor. Photo: Stanley Best Estate Agents
3. Ashwood Heights
Front facing living room with twin windows, laminate flooring, TV point, multi fuel stove with hearth, surround and stone effect heat shield. Photo: Stanley Best Estate Agents
4. Ashwood Heights
Fully fitted kitchen with high and low level units, tiled floor, and integrated oven/hob/fridge/freezer/dishwasher. Photo: Stanley Best Estate Agents
