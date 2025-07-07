The property comprises a spacious and welcoming entrance hall complete with a convenient downstairs WC, a dedicated utility space and practical storage cupboard.
The good-sized living room is tastefully decorated, featuring a stylish feature wall. At the rear, the heart of the home boasts a contemporary kitchen and dining area, complete with built-in appliances and elegant double doors opening onto the rear garden.
Upstairs, the master bedroom offers a tranquil retreat with its own en-suite shower room. Two further well-proportioned bedrooms provide excellent flexibility, with one benefiting from built-in storage. A luxurious main bathroom featuring a sleek three-piece suite completes this beautiful home.
Outside, the property features ample off-street parking to the front and side of the property. To the rear, there is a fully enclosed garden laid in lawn, complete with a generous patio area.
This gorgeous property is on the market for £210,000 with Michael Chandler estate agents.
