Beautifully finished three bedroom semi-detached villa in Jordanstown

By Helena McManus
Published 6th Oct 2025, 10:40 BST
Number 13, Coolemoyne Park is an extended semi-detached villa in a highly regarded residential cul-de-sac in Jordanstown.

With three bedrooms and two separate receptions rooms, this beautifully-presented home features a magnificent fitted kitchen with built-in Neff appliances and a luxury bathroom with a modern white suite.

To the exterior are plants, trees and shrubs, with a generous driveway to the front and a paved patio area and lawn to the rear.

The house also benefits from gas fired central heating and double glazing in uPVC frames.

This marvellous home is on the market for offers over £289,950 with McMillan McClure.

For more information, click here.

The extended semi-detached villa is in a highly regarded residential cul-de-sac.

1. Coolemoyne Park

The extended semi-detached villa is in a highly regarded residential cul-de-sac. Photo: McMillan McClure

Reception hall with herringbone laminate wood flooring.

2. Coolemoyne Park

Reception hall with herringbone laminate wood flooring. Photo: McMillan McClure

Lounge with feature cast iron fireplace.

3. Coolemoyne Park

Lounge with feature cast iron fireplace. Photo: McMillan McClure

Family room with herringbone laminate wood flooring, multi fuel fire, hand built bookcase storage.

4. Coolemoyne Park

Family room with herringbone laminate wood flooring, multi fuel fire, hand built bookcase storage. Photo: McMillan McClure

