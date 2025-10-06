With three bedrooms and two separate receptions rooms, this beautifully-presented home features a magnificent fitted kitchen with built-in Neff appliances and a luxury bathroom with a modern white suite.
To the exterior are plants, trees and shrubs, with a generous driveway to the front and a paved patio area and lawn to the rear.
The house also benefits from gas fired central heating and double glazing in uPVC frames.
This marvellous home is on the market for offers over £289,950 with McMillan McClure.
For more information, click here.
1 / 3