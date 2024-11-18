Beautifully presented four bedroom detached home on Doagh Road, Newtownabbey

By Helena McManus
Published 18th Nov 2024, 11:22 GMT
Number 32, Doagh Road is an immaculately presented, four bedroom detached home in Newtownabbey.

The property comprises an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen through dining room, utility hall, four well-proportioned bedrooms to include the ground floor principal en-suite, and a deluxe family bathroom.

Externally, the property enjoys a private driveway; low maintenance, fully enclosed rear garden, and enclosed service areas to each side of the property.

Other attributes include gas heating and PVC double glazing.

The property is on the market for £214,950 with Colin Graham Residential.

For more information, click here.

The four bedroom, detached home includes an attached garage.

1. Doagh Road

The four bedroom, detached home includes an attached garage. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Lounge with open fire in cast iron fireplace , dual aspect windows, and timber flooring.

2. Doagh Road

Lounge with open fire in cast iron fireplace , dual aspect windows, and timber flooring. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Modern fitted kitchen with range of high and low level storage units and contrasting, wood block effect, melamine work surface.

3. Doagh Road

Modern fitted kitchen with range of high and low level storage units and contrasting, wood block effect, melamine work surface. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Seating area in kitchen.

4. Doagh Road

Seating area in kitchen. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Newtownabbey
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice